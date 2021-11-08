American Cruise Lines Expands and Renames Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz November 08, 2021
American Cruise Lines has renamed all of its current small ships as the line plans to remodel and expand its fleet to fifteen ships next year.
The America, Queen of the Mississippi and Queen of the West ships are now renamed American Splendor, American Heritage and American West to harken back to the cruise line’s own name.
The cruise line has hired Miami-based design firm Studio DADO to design the interiors of American Cruise Lines’ three newest ships, the American Melody, American Symphony and American Serenade, as well as the remodel of its paddlewheel fleet.
Remodels are expected to be finished in time for the 2022 cruise season, which begins in March. The remodel was first announced in late September. The new remodels will hold true to each ships’ itineraries while also modernizing them to fit the cruise line’s new modern riverboats.
“Both in designation and design, all four of our paddlewheelers will be remodeled to meet the sophisticated new bar we set for U.S. river cruising with our groundbreaking modern riverboats,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.
All promotional materials, the cruise line’s website and more have been updated with the ships’ new names.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on American Cruise Lines
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS