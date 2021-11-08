Last updated: 12:23 PM ET, Mon November 08 2021

American Cruise Lines Expands and Renames Fleet

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Lacey Pfalz November 08, 2021

American Cruise Lines, new remodel, cruise dining
Rendering of the American Cruise Lines' Paddlewheel Restaurant redesign. (photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines has renamed all of its current small ships as the line plans to remodel and expand its fleet to fifteen ships next year.

The America, Queen of the Mississippi and Queen of the West ships are now renamed American Splendor, American Heritage and American West to harken back to the cruise line’s own name.

The cruise line has hired Miami-based design firm Studio DADO to design the interiors of American Cruise Lines’ three newest ships, the American Melody, American Symphony and American Serenade, as well as the remodel of its paddlewheel fleet.

Remodels are expected to be finished in time for the 2022 cruise season, which begins in March. The remodel was first announced in late September. The new remodels will hold true to each ships’ itineraries while also modernizing them to fit the cruise line’s new modern riverboats.

“Both in designation and design, all four of our paddlewheelers will be remodeled to meet the sophisticated new bar we set for U.S. river cruising with our groundbreaking modern riverboats,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

All promotional materials, the cruise line’s website and more have been updated with the ships’ new names.

For more information, please click here.

