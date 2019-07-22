American Harmony, America’s Newest Modern Riverboat, Arrives in New Orleans
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines July 22, 2019
WHY IT RATES: American Cruise Lines would like to introduce American Harmony, its newest modern riverboat and the second modern riverboat in the U.S. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
The 2nd modern riverboat in the U.S.A., American Harmony, has arrived to the Port of New Orleans. The newest ship in American Cruise Lines’ groundbreaking series of 5 modern riverboats, will remain docked in its homeport of New Orleans until it departs on its inaugural Mississippi River cruise this August 17th.
New Orleans is monumentally significant in the history of American-built ships on the Mississippi River. As one of the very first American steamboats—a paddlewheeler named the New Orleans—was the first steamboat to make the historic Mississippi River voyage from Pittsburg, PA to New Orleans, LA in 1811.
Historically, it is fitting to have American Harmony and the country’s first modern style riverboats make their inaugural sailings from New Orleans. American Cruise Lines’ modern riverboats are the first major style departure from the classic paddlewheel riverboats that have been plying the Mississippi since the early 1800s.
American Cruise Lines is honored to continue the legacy of American ingenuity and American shipbuilding by introducing American Harmony and the first modern riverboats in the U.S. from this magical city. In addition to 2019’s new American Harmony, American Cruise Lines introduced their modern series flagship, American Song on the Mississippi in 2018, and plans to introduce their 3rd modern riverboat, American Jazz, on the Mississippi in 2020.
American Cruise Lines has been offering cruises on the Mississippi River for over 30 years. The Line currently operates over 9 different Mississippi River itineraries including fabulous Holiday and Theme cruises. American Harmony is the Line’s 3rd Mississippi riverboat and 11th new ship.
American Cruise Lines currently operates 11 small ships across the country, visiting over 25 states. The Line offers 3 distinct small ship styles, accommodating 100-200 guests: the new modern riverboats (like American Harmony), Victorian style paddlewheelers, and small Coastal cruise ships. Unlike any other U.S. Line, only American’s fleet of small ships is able to provide river cruise style itineraries along both the country’s great rivers as well as its protected coastlines, opening up a breadth of U.S. cruising destinations no one else can match.
For reservations or to learn more about American Cruise Lines, please call 1-800-814-6880 or visit: www.AmericanCruiseLines.com
SOURCE: American Cruise Lines press release.
For more information on American Cruise Lines, New Orleans
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS