American Queen Steamboat Company Offers Civil War-Themed Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Janeen Christoff January 16, 2020
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) is hosting several Civil War cruises in 2020 onboard its river ships.
On these cruises, guests will be joined by distinguished speakers who bring to life Civil War history, stories and events.
The cruises highlight the unique perspectives and legendary tales that both entertain and enlighten passengers.
On land, guests are afforded the opportunity to experience solemn battlefields where experienced historians resurrect memories misplaced in the tumult of war.
Civil War cruises will take place onboard the American Queen, the American Duchess and the American Countess on six different dates.
The America Queen will sail a nine-day Civil War-themed journey from Memphis to New Orleans on March 15 and November 15, 2020.
The American Duchess will travel from Memphis to Clarksville (Nashville) on April 5, 2020, and from Louisville to Clarksville on September 13, 2020, for nine-day Civil War-themed sailings.
The American Countess will embark on nine-day Civil War cruises on October 25 and November 1, 2020, sailing between Memphis and Chatanooga and the reverse.
Voyages feature include Civil War-themed tours such as An American Leader: The Life and Presidency of Abraham Lincoln and Fort Donelson in Dover, Tennessee.
Highlights onboard include a roster of special guests that pertain to the Civil War era.
Entertainer Dr. Curtis Fields will be onboard presenting his show “Grant: the Man Behind the Uniform.”
Fields is an avid and lifelong student of the American Civil War and he presents his act in the first person, quoting from
General Grant’s Memoirs; articles and letters the General wrote, statements he made in interviews or wrote himself and more, giving guests a deeper sense of place.
Also onboard is Bobby Horton who presents “Songs of the Civil War” from his 14 volumes of authentic Civil War tunes recorded in his home studio.
Dave Para and a special guest will also sail with AQSC, presenting their headline show "Big Canoe,” featuring their favorite river songs and instrumental pieces on the violin, guitar, banjo and more.
George Buss will be onboard to present “An Evening with Abraham Lincoln” and a “Press Conference with Mr. Lincoln.”
Special guest speaker Gene Salecker will presents “The Sultana Disaster” in the Grand Saloon and the American Duchess Band and Ensemble provides nightly live performances.
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, United States, Tennessee, Louisiana
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS