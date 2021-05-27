American Queen Steamboat Company to Debut 30 Ohio River Sailings in 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Claudette Covey May 27, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) is unveiling 30 dedicated Ohio River sailings for 2022.
Guests can take advantage of the line’s Spring Sale for the Ohio River cruises, which offer savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom.
Next year will mark the first time the company will cruise a full season in the Midwest with three paddlewheelers.
“With the addition of the American Countess, our team has the flexibility to develop more itineraries than ever before, including routes that showcase the Ohio River in particular, as our guests continue to seek out more accessible, close-to-home cruising options,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.
“From major urban centers like Louisville, Ky. and Pittsburgh, Pa. to charming port towns like Madison, In. and Brandenburg, Ky., we are thrilled to introduce our guests to these compelling destinations along the Ohio River.”
The Ohio River itineraries include nine-day sailings between Louisville and Pittsburgh, Memphis and Louisville and Louisville and Nashville.
Fares start at $1,799 per person, plus port fees, taxes and gratuities.
AQSC resumed sailing in March 2021 with strong health and safety protocols in place. Additionally, the line is putting into place a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all crew and guests, which takes effect for sailings starting on July 1, 2021.
