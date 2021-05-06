American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines Launch 2022 Spring Sale
Claudette Covey May 06, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines unveiled a spring sale for 2022 itineraries, affording guests savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom on select American Queen Steamboat Company itineraries and up to $4,000 per stateroom on select Victory Cruise Lines voyages for bookings made by June 30, 2021.
“We are witnessing an unprecedented demand for our 2021 sailings and are tracking to sell out the entire season,” shares Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines. “Looking ahead to our 2022 season, we are excited to offer guests an added incentive as they continue to seek out our close-to-home, domestic itineraries.”
American Steamboat Company’s American Duchess and American Countess, which made its debut in March, are currently operating on itineraries plying the Mississippi and Ohio rivers at reduced capacity.
The company’s American Empress is scheduled to resume service on the Columbia and Snake rivers on June 14, 2021.
The 2022 spring sale includes Victory Cruise Lines’ Ocean Victory itineraries during its inaugural season in Alaska, as well as new cruises to Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula and U.S. southeast sailings.
