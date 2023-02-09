American Queen Voyages Is First To Run SpaceX’s Starlink Across Entire Fleet
February 09, 2023
American Queen Voyages has just announced that it will soon become the very first cruise line to upgrade its entire fleet of seven award-winning ships by installing advanced SpaceX Starlink's advanced internet solution. Its fleet of purpose-built vessels consists of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans, and Expedition ships, which are dedicated to exploring North America’s great waterways, basins and coastlines.
“Upgrading our included Wi-Fi to Space X’s Starlink will enhance the guest and crew experience on all of our vessels,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages. “This new internet service will now allow guests to stay connected while deeply discovering North America, enjoying the comforts of at-home Wi-Fi at sea.”
All American Queen Voyages vessels with be fully upgraded with the fastest and most powerful internet on the market, complete with Starlink antennas and 5G cellular backup. Each ship will be fitted with multiple maritime Starlink grade kits to supply significant bandwidth in conjunction with FMC GlobalSat’s 5G service solution.
"FMC’s innovative solutions integrated with Starlink’s connectivity enables applications and services that require low latency and significant Mbps of bandwidth, that were, until now, considered unrealistic or cost prohibitive,” Emmanuel Cotrel, FMC’s Chief Executive Officer said in a statement. “We are pleased to help provide American Queen Voyage passengers and crew with best-in-class internet connectivity wherever they travel."
Starlink equipment will be installed, tested and ready to use aboard each of the line’s ships before it sets sail in 2023. Once the technological enhancements are complete, Starlink internet access will be included as a guest amenity across all of American Queen Voyages' luxurious all-inclusive offerings.
American Queen, American Countess and Ocean Navigator were the first to undergo the process, and their guests and crew members are already enjoying its top-of-the-line internet service.
SpaceX’s Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet access on a truly global scale, a feat that’s made possible by the, “world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth,” according to its website.
