American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages
American Queen Voyages is now offering free roundtrip airfare from 30 gateways on select 2023 sailings when booked now through August 31, 2022, for itineraries from February through December of next year.
Each ship in the line’s fleet is offering a selection of departures that include this free airfare offer, including the line’s three ocean vessels. The Summer of Discovery promotion includes economy airfare from 30 select gateways and up to $2,000 in savings per stateroom with the code 23 RT AIR +SUMMER.
The cruise line will provide support for travel advisors and guests alike with a new full-service air desk overseen by Director of Call Center Operations Dana Horton, Director Tonya Meyer and Manager Kevin White.
“We are always seeking to improve our guest experience in its entirety from arrival at the embarkation city with an included pre-cruise hotel, to the moment they depart the vessel to return home,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages. “Our skilled air team is now available to serve our guests and travel advisors in the planning process and reduce the anxiety that can come with booking a flight.”
The line is also offering free airfare from select major gateways with the Ocean Victory’s sailing from California to Mexico and Costa Rica in November of this year.
