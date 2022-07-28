Last updated: 01:39 PM ET, Thu July 28 2022

American Queen Voyages Offers Free Roundtrip Air on Select 2023 Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2022

American Queen Voyages, Ocean Navigator
American Queen Voyages' Ocean Navigator. (photo courtesy of American Queen Voyages)

American Queen Voyages is now offering free roundtrip airfare from 30 gateways on select 2023 sailings when booked now through August 31, 2022, for itineraries from February through December of next year.

Each ship in the line’s fleet is offering a selection of departures that include this free airfare offer, including the line’s three ocean vessels. The Summer of Discovery promotion includes economy airfare from 30 select gateways and up to $2,000 in savings per stateroom with the code 23 RT AIR +SUMMER.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier Airlines Offers Flights for As Low As $19 in Flash Sale

Sunshine Spotlight on AMR™ Collection

AMR Collection Launches Christmas in July Flash Sale

Emerald Cruises, Emerald Luna, European, Europe, river cruises, waterways

Scenic, Emerald Cruises Launch ‘Second Guests Sail Free&...

SIXT USA location.

SIXT Offering Car Rental Discounts at Select US Locations

The cruise line will provide support for travel advisors and guests alike with a new full-service air desk overseen by Director of Call Center Operations Dana Horton, Director Tonya Meyer and Manager Kevin White.

“We are always seeking to improve our guest experience in its entirety from arrival at the embarkation city with an included pre-cruise hotel, to the moment they depart the vessel to return home,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages. “Our skilled air team is now available to serve our guests and travel advisors in the planning process and reduce the anxiety that can come with booking a flight.”

The line is also offering free airfare from select major gateways with the Ocean Victory’s sailing from California to Mexico and Costa Rica in November of this year.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on American Queen Voyages

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Quark Expeditions

Quark Launches Summer Sale With 25% Discount On Select Polar...

Quark Expeditions

Cruise Industry Rebounding as Study Finds Demand Surging

Crystal Cruises Plans Reboot Under A&K Travel Group

NCL Reveals Star-Studded Cast for Its ‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’

Get Up Close and Personal with Meet the Winemakers Series on Norwegian Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS