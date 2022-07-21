American Queen Voyages Offering Free Air for New 2022 Voyage to Mexico & Costa Rica
July 21, 2022
American Queen Voyages is launching a new offer combining free airfare from select gateways with its new Pacific Coast expedition cruise itineraries on the new Ocean Victory for guests who book by August 31, 2022.
The line is offering 15-, 9- and 8-day voyages beginning October 3, 2022 from San Diego, California.
The 15-day itinerary from San Diego ends in San Jose, Costa Rica, visiting destinations like Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico and Playas del Coco in Costa Rica. The itinerary makes its first departure on October 3. Fares begin at $5,099 per guest, including a $600 Onboard Credit per guest and free roundtrip airfare from 30 major cities.
The next itinerary is the first 8 days of the 15-day itinerary from San Diego to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, beginning October 3. The sailing visits Cabo San Lucas and La Paz in Mexico. Fares begin at $2,499 per person and include $300 Onboard Credit per guest.
The last itinerary sails from Puerto Vallarta on October 9 and ends in San Jose, Costa Rica, spending 9 days visiting Manzanillo, Huatulco and Puerto Chiapas in Mexico and Playas del Coco in Costa Rica. Fares begin at $2,799 per guest with $300 per person Onboard Credit.
All itineraries include a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, all ground transfers between the hotel and the ship, unlimited guided tours, beverages, dining, Wi-Fi and more. All guests who book one of the three itineraries will receive free airfare from select gateways when they book by August 31.
"Guests have given Ocean Victory rave reviews on her inaugural Alaska season, and our Pacific Coast sailing provides a final opportunity to experience this unique vessel in 2022 before she returns to North America again next year," said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages. "This itinerary exploring the Western coastlines of Mexico and Costa Rica will provide spectacular vistas and a variety of experiences guests have come to cherish from American Queen Voyages, which combines science, history, wildlife and adventure.”
