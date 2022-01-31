American Queen Voyages Reveals New Savings Opportunities
American Queen Voyages announced the launch of the cruise line’s 10th Anniversary savings offer.
The new promotion offers guests an additional 10 percent off already reduced Winter Savings Event pricing for select sailings booked by February 28. Eligible cruises include Memphis to St. Louis on the American Duchess, Detroit to Montreal on Ocean Navigator and Vancouver to Sitka on Ocean Victory.
A full list of eligible American Queen Voyages sailings can be found on its official website.
“We have seen tremendous interest from guests ready to deeply discover America now, an AMERICA-tion, less-complicated and without uncertainty, across our Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences,” American Queen Voyages chief operating officer Shawn Bierdz said.
“As we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of American Queen Voyages, we wish to thank our loyal guests and those new to us with additional savings to travel in 2022,” Bierdz continued.
In addition to the new savings offer, the cruise line is also adding four Lower Mississippi River itineraries on the American Queen to kick off the summer season. The nine-day itineraries will sail between Memphis and New Orleans on June 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Ports of call include Cleveland (Terrene Landing), Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge and Nottoway, with per-guest fares starting at $2,599 when booked by February 28.
“Throughout our 10-year history Lower Mississippi River itineraries have attracted cruisers new to paddlewheelers to discover U.S. river cruising for the first time,” American Queen Voyages founder John Waggoner said.
“We look forward to rolling out these additional sailings and are confident they will fill quickly with such high demand,” Waggoner continued.
Earlier this month, American Queen Voyages joined forces with Rocky Mountaineer to offer pre- and post-cruise “Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay” packages in conjunction with Ocean Victory’s inaugural season from May to September 2022.
