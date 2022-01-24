American Queen Voyages, Rocky Mountaineer Unveil Pre and Post Packages
American Queen Voyages has joined forces with Rocky Mountaineer to offer pre- and post-cruise “Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay” packages in conjunction with Ocean Victory’s inaugural season from May to September 2022.
The luxury packages include rail journeys through the Canadian Rockies between Calgary and Vancouver in GoldLeaf Service; one-night hotel stays in Banff and Kamloops and two-night-stays in Vancouver; one or two half-day tours in Vancouver; National Parks passes; luggage handling at hotels; and train station and airport transfers.
“The inaugural expedition season of Ocean Victory in Alaska, made even more special with the Rocky Mountaineer program, is a magnificent add-on to our new expedition experience,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer of American Queen Voyages.
“This partnership is a wonderful way to kick off American Queen Voyages’ 10th anniversary year, combining the adventure of expedition cruising in Alaska and the romance of rail travel through the Canadian Rockies.”
The six-day, pre-cruise “Landscapes & Luxury Rocky Mountaineer City Stay” package is available to guests sailing on Ocean Victory’s May 2 and 23, June 13, July 4 and 25, Aug. 15 and Sept 5 itineraries and includes an extra hotel night in Calgary and a daylong sightseeing tour from Calgary to Banff.
The five-day post-cruise package is available to guests sailing on the ship’s May 28, June 18, July 9 and 30, Aug 20 and Sep 10 itineraries.
“Rocky Mountaineer journeys are the perfect complement to an Alaska cruise, offering guests views of breathtaking scenery while enjoying delicious cuisine, friendly service, interesting storytelling and the social atmosphere from our luxury glass-dome trains,” said Jonathan Hope, managing director, sales, for Rocky Mountaineer.
Ocean Victory will operate between Vancouver and Sitka, Alaska, on 13-day itineraries, which include a pre-cruise hotel stay in Vancouver, the Canadian Inside Passage, Fiordland (Kynoch Inlet), Ketchikan/Metlakatla, Misty Fjords National Monument, Wrangell/Stikine River Wilderness, Waterfall Coast/Baranof Wilderness, Petersburg/Le Conte Glacier, Tracy Arm/Endicott Glacier and Kake/Frederick Sound/Five Finger.
