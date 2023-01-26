Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Thu January 26 2023

American Queen Voyages Sponsors America’s Test Kitchen

Representatives from American Queen Voyages and America's Test Kitchen enjoy a tasting at America's Test Kitchen. (photo via American Queen Voyages)

American Queen Voyages announced it has sponsored America’s Test Kitchen TV for its 2023 season, the first partnership in the cruise line’s history.

Representatives from American Queen Voyages, including Cindy D’Aoust, its president; Angela Composto, vice president of marketing; and Regina Charboneau, the line’s culinary ambassador, visited the set of America’s Test Kitchen on January 25 to celebrate with representatives of the show and join in a taste testing and recipe development process.

"Partnering with America's Test Kitchen is an excellent opportunity to highlight our amazing culinary program," says Cindy D'Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “The dining experience is such an important part of American Queen Voyages and announcing this partnership here in Boston with our Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and the talented Test Kitchen team is such a delight."

America’s Test Kitchen is available to watch on the PBS and Create television networks; it can also be streamed for free for Amazon Prime members.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with American Queen Voyages and are excited to welcome Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and the team," says Jack Bishop, chief creative officer, America's Test Kitchen. "This is an incredible opportunity for us to build our partnership for the benefit of travelers and viewers alike."

