At-Sea Firsts Aboard Norwegian Joy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke June 13, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy just recently completed a $50-plus million refurbishment, debuting a handful of firsts at-sea that cruise passengers won't want to miss.
Experience the first race track at sea on the Norwegian Joy Speedway. That's right, the newly-renovated Breakaway Plus-class ship features a two-level go-kart race track in the middle of the ocean.
"We thought the race track would be cool. It’s obviously highly innovative in addition to that it’s something that’s very much about thrills," Vice President, Guest Experiences and Innovation at Norwegian, Simon Murray told TravelPulse in 2016. "It's something a lot of people can do. So, we wanted something that was really going to gather a lot of attention to the vessel."
A thrilling race on the 19th deck high above the ocean will only set you back $15 per person.
Norwegian Joy is also the first to offer guests outdoor laser tag, allowing passengers to battle their friends and family on a course resembling an abandoned space station under the stars from the 20th deck. Purchase a 10-minute session for $9.95 or buy an unlimited pass for $199 and play as much as you want over the course of a one-week sailing.
Meanwhile, one-of-a-kind virtual experiences await guests at the Galaxy Pavilion, where highlights include a cutting-edge racing simulator and a 3D animated, interactive video screen known as the Wonder Wall.
Guests sailing Norwegian Joy can also experience the Tony Award-nominated musical Footloose for the first time at sea. Based on the hit 80s movie, the show follows the story of a Chicago teen with a passion for dancing who moves to a small town with a ban on Rock n’ Roll.
The complimentary feel-good musical features the hit music of Grammy Award-winning artist Kenny Loggins and is performed at the Social Comedy and Night Club, with wine available to guests aged 21 and up.
Norwegian Joy made her debut in Alaska last month and will cruise year-round to the Last Frontier from the West Coast as well as to the Mexican Riviera and the Panama Canal from Miami and Los Angeles.
For more information on Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Cruise Line, contact your travel agent or visit NCL.com.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS