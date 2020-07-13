Atlas Ocean Voyages Now Includes Complimentary Air
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton July 13, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages – the new “luxe-adventure” company that plans to launch its first ship in July 2021 – is now including complimentary economy air with all cruise bookings.
And, through Sept. 30, the line is offering free business-class air for all suite bookings. After that, Atlas will offer upgrades at a reduced rate.
Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, said the company decided to include free air due to overwhelming response from travel advisors to a limited-time, free air promotion.
“We’re all trying to turn the dial during this rough time, and of all the different things we tried, the free air popped the most,” Aliberti said.
But the included air also reinforces the all-inclusive nature of Atlas Ocean Voyages, he said.
“We feel strongly that, being an all-inclusive, we have to jump into this space and give clients all they want. We really feel like this rounds it out,” Aliberti said.
The included gateways for the complimentary air are Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), Ontario (YYZ), Orlando (MCO), Phoenix (PHX), San Francisco (SFO), Vancouver (YVR) and Washington D.C. (IAD).
The new “All Inclusive All the Way” includes roundtrip economy air along with prepaid gratuities, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, a select shore excursion on every itinerary, gourmet dining, and butler service in suites.
“With All Inclusive All the Way, travel advisors are earning full commission on cruise fares that includes air – so no non-commissionables,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are unwavering in our support for travel advisors and this product-definition change creates a more compelling selling point for our valued partners.”
The company is also continuing its “Get Paid Now” program, which rewards travel advisors with gift cards upon booking – it’s a $500 gift card per Veranda- and Horizon-category stateroom booking and $750 per suite booking. That is in addition to the inaugural year bonus 15 percent commission, bringing the average commission in the neighborhood of $2,800, Aliberti said.
The company’s first ship, the 9,923-gross-ton World Navigator, has 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. It is under construction in Portugal and on schedule to launch in July 2021, with sister ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end of 2023. The vessels will be Polar Category-C and Ice Class 1B to operate in Antarctica, as well as the Adriatic and Black seas, Holy Lands and South America.
Atlas also is offering limited-time promotional savings of $1,000 per guest in suites or $500 per guest in all staterooms, as well as 50 percent reduced deposits and up to five percent savings when booking two consecutive itineraries.
For more information, travel advisors can call 844-44-ATLAS or click here or here.
