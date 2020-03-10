Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Travel Advisors Gift Card Incentive
Travel Agent Theresa Norton March 10, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering travel advisors an incentive of up to $750 when they book clients with deposit summer 2021 and winter 2021-22 voyages in the Adriatic and Black seas, Holy Lands, South America, and Antarctica.
Travel advisors will receive a $500 gift card per Veranda- and Horizon-category stateroom booking and a $750 gift card per suite booking.
The “Get Paid Now” incentive is in addition to the existing promotional 15 percent commission for all summer 2021 and winter 2021-22 bookings aboard the new all-inclusive, expedition-style ship World Navigator.
Additionally, travelers will get $1,000 savings and free business-class air per guest when booking a suite aboard World Navigator. Those booking Horizon- or Veranda-category staterooms will save $500 and get free economy-class air per guest. The savings is $500 per guest in an Adventure stateroom. The free air is for the intercontinental segment and journeys departing prior to Oct. 28, 2021.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering a 50 percent reduced deposit of $500 per guest per stateroom and $750 per guest per suite. Furthermore, Atlas is allowing free changes, so that clients can carry their deposit to any World Navigator departure, up until March 31, 2022, without penalty.
“The current travel atmosphere is dynamic and complex, but what is important and clear is that we must maintain our unwavering support for our valued travel advisor partners,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We must recognize that travel advisors are losing earnings due to cancellations but continue to have bills and expenses. Atlas’ ‘Get Paid Now’ program will immediately help professional travel sellers get through this industry downturn. We have previously faced adversities together, and Atlas Ocean Voyages will support our distribution partners through this challenging sales environment.”
The new Atlas Ocean Voyages offers “Luxe-Adventure” experiences on small, expedition-style ships with 98 suites and staterooms. For more information, click here.
