Atlas Ocean Voyages Offering New Epicurean Expeditions

A Cultural Immersion Experience with Atlas Ocean Voyage's Epicurean Expedition offering. (photo via Atlas Ocean Voyages)

Atlas Ocean Voyages is expanding its itineraries to offer foodies a chance to explore some of the most iconic ports in Europe beginning this April with its lineup of Epicurean Expeditions.

Epicurean Expeditions are available on all Mediterranean sailings from April through October 2023 and include several onboard experiences offering cultural immersion through food. The Visiting Vintner helps travelers learn about regional wines, while the Gastronomic Guest, a local or renowned chef, will demonstrate and teach guests how to cook various dishes. The Gastronomic Guest will also participate in the Yachtsman Cookoff against one of the ship’s chefs.

Guests can enjoy going on foodie-themed Cultural Immersion shore excursions led by the Gastronomic Chef, ranging from visiting local farmers’ markets or sampling the best on offer in a particular destination.

Travelers who go on an Epicurean Expedition will also have two special dining experiences onboard. The Atlas Heritage Dining Experience offers the heart of Portuguese cuisine in the ship’s Alma Alfresco outdoor restaurant. Meanwhile, the Josper Grill Dining Experience is a chophouse experience with vegetarian options that focuses on cooking using a Josper grill, hosted at the 7-AFT Grill.

“We specialize in expeditions that provide insights, indulge the senses, and inspire discussion among like-minded travelers,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “With the addition of our new Epicurean Expeditions, discerning explorers can now truly immerse themselves in the culinary culture of European ports, while cruising aboard a luxury yacht.”

