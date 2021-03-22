Atlas Ocean Voyages Provides Seamless Experience With Private Jet
March 22, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages brings “all-inclusive” cruising to the next level. The luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand has added private jet service to bring guests directly from the U.S. to Ushuaia, Argentina.
The company has chartered a wide-body jet that shortens travel between the two destinations, avoiding layovers, inconvenient scheduling and other problems that occur with commercial air travel.
The onboard experience is elegant, engaging and complimentary with Atlas Ocean Voyages' Antarctic expeditions.
“Antarctica is the ultimate bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is innovating the industry again by greatly reducing the transit time for North American travelers,” said Atlas’ president Alberto Aliberti. “And our guests will enjoy Atlas’ engaging and enjoyable ambience as soon as they board our private charter jet. This innovation is part of Atlas’ All Inclusive All the Way commitment, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient and seamless for our guests to enjoy Atlas’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”
Guests onboard World Navigator in Antarctica receive complimentary air travel from 16 major U.S. and Canada gateways, connecting in Orlando, Florida, where they travel direct to Ushuaia, also known as “End of the World.”
The jet features business-class seating, premiums meals, attentive service and unlimited beverages.
In Ushuaia, guests are escorted through immigration and transferred to the World Navigator. Luggage is delivered to suites and staterooms.
The World Navigator is currently offering 12 departures on nine-night itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula, starting November 19, 2021. Two special, 12-night itineraries will offer guests a more extensive Antarctic expedition. A November 28, 2021, sailing includes a rare Antarctic Solar Eclipse and includes the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. A February 2, 2022, itinerary crosses the Antarctic Circle to initiate guests into the exclusive Order of the Red Nose.
At the end of all cruises, guests are hosted at a Patagonian Gaucho ranch for a farewell meal and experience before boarding Atlas’ jet for the return flight home.
