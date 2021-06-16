Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
June 16, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the new “luxe-adventure” cruise brand, has replaced its summer 2021 Holy Land program with voyages from Greece and Egypt, starting Aug. 4.
“The safety and health of our guests and staff is our top priority,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.
“While we would have liked to carry out our original Holy Land itineraries this summer, the region’s geopolitics does not make it prudent. However, we created World Navigator’s Egypt and Greek Isles voyages to offer travelers a new, unique and superior choice of exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, in true luxe-adventure style.”
The 9,300-gross-ton, 196-guest World Navigator will have alternate departures from Athens (Piraeus) and Cairo (Alexandria), Egypt. The five new itineraries, ranging from seven to 12 nights, feature UNESCO World Heritage Sites at nearly all of the 14 ports of call and include multiple nights in either Cairo or Mykonos, Greece.
On the Aug. 4 maiden voyage, guests will be hosted at an included celebration dinner and party on the Giza Plateau overlooking the Pyramids, which will be illuminated into the evening exclusively for World Navigator guests.
Atlas offers an “All Inclusive All The Way” experience, which includes complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at each port, prepaid gratuities, premium beverages and more. For more information, click here.
Due to its small size, World Navigator can call at small ports that larger ships cannot reach. Complimentary tour options include Ano Mera, perhaps the most traditional of Mykonos’ villages; a visit to Santorini’s Akrotiri, ranked among the world’s top 10 archeological sites; and Alexandria’s National Museum and its iconic library.
Guests seeking to delve deeper into Egyptian and Greek heritage can opt for premium escorted overland tours, which include all the major sites of Alexandria, Cairo, Luxor and Athens.
All shore excursions and overland tours will be conducted in small groups, led by expert and screened local tour guides and aboard full-size motorcoaches operated at less than 50 percent occupancy. Wireless headsets will let guests remain socially distant while still hearing the guides’ commentary.
