Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Free Shore Excursion at Every Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Theresa Norton November 09, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the new “luxe-adventure” line with a newly constructed, small expedition ship, is now including a free shore excursion in every port of call.
The deal is good on new bookings made through Dec. 31, 2020, for all itineraries departing July 17 to Nov. 27, 2021.
“Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry’s most-inclusive luxury experiences, and we are adding more value by delivering more immersive inclusions,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Experienced travelers and anyone eager to see more of the world should start at the top of their bucket list and go there on an all-inclusive, luxe-adventure Atlas expedition in 2021. With our All Inclusive All the Way commitment, we take care of the details so that guests’ return-to-travel will be a safe and unforgettable experience.”
The promotion also is likely to appeal to travelers with pent-up passion to explore again and also will support the marketing efforts of valued travel advisors.
Launching in July 2021, the 196-guest World Navigator will foster a refined and convivial ambience. The expedition ship will carry guests on once-in-a-lifetime, luxe-adventure journeys with a total of 107 port calls in the Holy Land, the Black, Mediterranean, and Caribbean Seas, and South America.
The immersive experiences include a tour of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ancient Olympia from Katakolon, Greece; a visit to Zippori from Haifa, Israel; inspecting World War II monuments and Soviet-era memorials at Novorossiysk, Russia; an ATV and catamaran tours of St. Lucia; and a visit to notable sites of the Falkland Island conflict of 1982, and more.
When Atlas Ocean Voyages says it is all-inclusive, it means it. The limited-time offer of a complimentary land excursion in every port are in addition to Atlas Ocean Voyages’ other value-added inclusions, including:
– Intercontinental, round-trip airfare for all sailings and all suites and staterooms from select U.S. and Canadian gateways.
– Inaugural savings of up to $2,000 per booking.
– Open bar and lounges with complimentary spirits, fine wines, and champagnes, as well as mineral water and specialty coffees.
– Gourmet international cuisine plus 24-hour, in-room service.
– Enrichment programs with top-notch onboard experts.
– Entertainment every night.
– Complimentary Wi-Fi everywhere aboard the ship.
– Prepaid gratuities.
– Superior accommodations featuring premium bath amenities from L’Occitane and butler service for suites.
Atlas also invites guests to travel with confidence by giving them the freedom and flexibility to change their reservation as often as they like up to 30 days before sailing. In the event that they need to cancel their cruise, Atlas will issue a future cruise credit for 100 percent of paid funds, allowing guests to reschedule to any date or destination up to one year past the original sail date.
The 9,923-gross-ton World Navigator has 98 suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. It is under construction in Portugal and on schedule to launch in July 2021, with sister ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end of 2023. The vessels will be Polar Category-C and Ice Class 1B to operate in Antarctica, as well as the Adriatic and Black seas, Holy Lands and South America.
Following its inaugural summer 2021 season, World Navigator will sail Antarctica expeditions in winter 2021-22.
For more information, click here or call 844-44-ATLAS.
For more information on Atlas Ocean Voyages, Antarctica, South America
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS