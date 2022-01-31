Atlas Ocean Voyages Unbundles Air and Shore Excursions
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Theresa Norton January 31, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages, a new luxe-adventure expedition line, will unbundle air and shore excursions from its cruise packages, lowering the initial price by an average of 15 percent.
Instead, passengers can choose their own shore excursions and whether they want to book flights through the company or on their own. The change takes effect with bookings made from Feb. 15, 2022, for departures from April 24, 2022, and beyond.
“Since our first ship, World Navigator, launched in August 2021, we have learned a lot from our travel advisor partners and guests,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “And from their feedback, we are refining and realigning those aspects of the Atlas experience that they have told us they value most. As a result of these improvements, Atlas’ cruise fares will be more attractive, as well as provide greater choice and flexibility for guests.”
Beyond that, the Atlas experience will remain all-inclusive, including in the cruise fare prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits, international beers and specialty coffees, gourmet cuisine and L’Occitane bath amenities. Every stateroom is equipped with robes, slippers and binoculars to use during the voyage, as well as personalized coffee, tea and bar service. Suites get butler service.
Atlas remains committed to working with professional travel advisors.
“What has not changed is our commitment to deliver excellent luxury adventures to travelers and our appreciation of our valued travel advisor partners,” Alberto said. “That is evident with our current promotion of paying travelers $2,000 to incentivize them to book with a travel advisor.”
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a new recognition program called “Unified: In It Together.” Travel advisors can earn a $10,000 bonus for every five new bookings made through March 31, 2022, for any accommodation on all voyages. Atlas also is offering travelers a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure voyage booking with a travel advisor.
World Navigator currently is completing its successful inaugural Antarctica season and will be charting a course for the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Arctic, Iceland, Greenland and the Fjords in April.
Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites and solo suites with no single supplements. The line’s first newly constructed, small expedition ship can nose into smaller locales where larger ships cannot reach.
World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for the winter 2022-23 season.
Atlas’ second ship, World Traveller, is scheduled to launch in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by 2024.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Wellness-Focused Vacation Options in Mexico and the Caribbean
For more information on Atlas Ocean Voyages, Antarctica, Europe, Iceland, Greenland
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS