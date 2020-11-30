Atlas Offers Private Charter Flights for Antarctic Adventures
November 30, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a faster, less-stressful way to enjoy an Antarctic adventure – the company will fly its guests from the U.S. to Ushuaia, Argentina, to board the new 196-passenger World Navigator
The luxe-adventure line is chartering a wide-body jet to bring guests to Ushuaia for 2021-22 Antarctica sailings, which operate from November 2021 through March 2022.
The charter flight will shorten the travel time it takes for guests to reach and return from the popular Antarctica embarkation port and avoids a layover, common with commercial routes.
“Antarctica is the ultimate bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is innovating the industry again by greatly reducing the transit time for North American travelers,” said Atlas’ President Alberto Aliberti. “And our guests will enjoy Atlas’ engaging and enjoyable ambience as soon as they board our private charter jet. This innovation is part of Atlas’ ‘All Inclusive All the Way’ commitment, in which we take care of the details and make it more convenient and seamless for our guests to enjoy Atlas’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”
Onboard, suite guests are accommodated in business-class seating, while all passengers receive premiums meals and unlimited beverages.
The package includes complimentary air travel from 16 U.S. and Canada gateways. Guests connect at Orlando, Fla., to board the private jet.
The direct service trims off at least a day’s travel time when flying to the Argentine town, also known as the “End of the World.”
Upon arrival at Ushuaia, guests will be escorted through immigration and transferred to World Navigator, while their checked luggage is delivered to their suites and staterooms. At the end of the luxury expedition, guests will be hosted at a Patagonian Gaucho ranch for a farewell meal before boarding the jet for home.
The World Navigator will offer 12 departures on nine-night itineraries to the Antarctic Peninsula, starting Nov. 19, 2021. Two 12-night itineraries offer a more extensive Antarctic expedition: the Nov. 28 departure brings guests under the umbra of a rare Antarctic Solar Eclipse and includes the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, while the Feb. 2, 2022, itinerary crosses the Antarctic Circle to initiate guests into the exclusive Order of the Red Nose.
Atlas’ signature “All Inclusive All the Way” includes emergency medical evacuation insurance for all guests, complimentary round-trip air travel, polar parkas, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits and international beers, coffees and smoothies, Wi-Fi, L’Occitane bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board and coffee, tea and personalized bar service. Butler service is available in suites.
The 9,300-gross-ton World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified and its construction is on schedule for delivery in July 2021. It will be followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.
