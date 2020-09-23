Atlas Ocean Voyages First to Include Emergency Evacuation, Return Home Insurance
Atlas Ocean Voyages is further enhancing its All-Inclusive All the Way experience by becoming the first cruise line to include emergency medical evacuation and return-to-home insurance for all guests, the luxury-expedition cruise brand announced Wednesday.
The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center as well as return transportation home or a medical facility close to home.
In addition to the insurance, guests can look forward to complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; free shore excursions in select ports; international gourmet dining; onboard binoculars, coffee and tea service and butler service in suites.
Atlas Ocean Voyages plans to launch its newest ship, World Navigator, in July 2021. The newly constructed small expedition ship will sail seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night voyages in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021-22.
World Navigator's sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer are each scheduled to launch before the end of 2023.
"Because safety and the health of our guests is our top priority, we are proud to be the first cruise brand to include emergency medical evacuation and return-to-home insurance as part of every booking," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, in a statement. "With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind when sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail, as part of our All-Inclusive All the Way experience."
