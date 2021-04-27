Avalon To Offer More Active & Discovery Cruises in 2022
April 27, 2021
Avalon Waterways’ Active & Discovery cruises, which offer Avalon Choice excursions, will be more widely available in 2022, according to the river cruise line.
For the first time, these journeys will be offered on the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Rhône and Seine Rivers as well as the waterways of Holland and Belgium.
“Untethered and full of opportunities to infuse interests and passions into each cruise, our Active & Discovery vacations feature extraordinary—included—activities that give travelers the choices they crave,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “On these one-of-a-kind cruises, every day, travelers can choose from a selection of included ‘Active,’ ‘Discovery’ and ‘Classic’ excursions. In fact, the average number of Avalon Choice excursions on these cruises is 22, giving our guests countless opportunities to customize their getaway.”
Active & Discovery cruises first launched in 2017, and these itineraries have grown in popularity for Avalon. Next year, there will be six Active & Discovery itineraries with 47 departures.
Travelers can now choose from Active & Discovery on the Moselle, Active & Discovery in Holland & Belgium, Active & Discovery on the Rhône, Active & Discovery on the Rhine and Active & Discovery on the Danube.
Journeys available to travelers include paddling a canoe on the Moselle, hiking to Landshut Castle in Bernkastel, kayaking along the Seine river near Rouen, taking a walk through history while visiting one of Germany’s oldest mustard mills, enjoying a cocktail workshop in Palais Benedictine, learning about the Normandy cheese trail and tasting traditional pastries and more.
These cruises are also highlighted in Avalon’s new Storyteller Series, which features such celebrity guests as “Sex & the City’s” Candace Bushnell and Gillian Flynn, author of “Gone Girl.”
“Priced from $2,549, our Active & Discovery vacations include more excursions – at the same cost – as other river cruise itineraries,” said Hoffee. “They are the perfect choice for travelers who have a diverse set of interests; those who want to customize their vacation; those returning to a river for a new experience and multi-generational travelers with different passions and pace levels. There’s nothing else like them on Europe’s rivers.”
Guests can take advantage of a Fly Free & Save deal, offering up to $1,000 per couple on select 2021/2022 Europe river cruises.
