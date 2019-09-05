Award-Winning Musical ‘Top Hat’ Added to Cunard's Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria
Luxury cruise line Cunard will launch the musical Top Hat at the Royal Court Theatre exclusively on board Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria beginning this September. The musical will premiere onboard Queen Victoria September 3 and Queen Elizabeth September 17 and will be performed exclusively on Cunard ships for the next four years.
Winner of three Laurence Olivier awards including Best New Musical, Top Hat is a romantic comedy set in the 1930's Hollywood Golden Age and is known for its dazzling costumes and set-design as well as iconic tap dancing. The show is based on RKO's 1935 motion picture of the same name and features music and lyrics by famed American composer Irving Berlin. Guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria will soon be able to experience the story of Jerry Travers, a man that dances his way across Europe on a legendary voyage to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont.
"Top Hat perfectly matches the Frank Matcham style theatres on board Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, which complements this visually outstanding show perfectly," said Matthew White, the production's original stage show director. White also co-adapted the stage script from the film and is now assisting with adapting the show for its at-sea debut.
"We are thrilled to bring this glamorous musical to our stage for the very first time exclusively on Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Providing guests with exclusive entertainment and the best of musical theatre creates extraordinary experiences that can be found only on Cunard."
