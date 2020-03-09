Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Responds to State Department Advisory
Following yesterday’s U.S. State Department travel advisory, in which U.S. citizens have been advised not to travel by cruise ship due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has issued a formal response.
“We want to reassure travelers that the U.S. State Department’s recommendation is just that, a recommendation, and there are currently no restrictions for those who choose to travel by cruise ship" Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said.
"The safety, health and wellbeing of our guests and crew will always remain our top priority and while we continue to monitor this situation closely – maintaining communication with the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – we firmly believe the risk to our guests and crew members remains very low. We will not permit any persons who have traveled or transited from countries currently identified in the CDC list. Additionally, we have a Health Declaration in place, and we are prepared to take all necessary preventative measures as circumstances indicate.”
U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has updated its cancelation policy for guests concerned over the coronavirus outbreak. The cruise line’s new “Sail with Ease Policy” is valid on any new bookings made now through the end of the year.
Guests traveling in less than 30 days may change to a new sailing date at no charge, with price protection and the transfer of any promotional offers or supplements.
Passengers traveling in over a month can cancel their trip with no charge. Alternatively, passengers can transfer to a future sailing and receive up to a $50 onboard credit.
Cruise & Stay passengers due to travel within the next 45 days can change to a new sailing date at no charge. They also may cancel for any reason and receive a future Cruise & Stay credit. Cancelations with future bookings will be made at the prevailing rate but will include the transfer of any existing promotional offers or supplements
Cruise & Stay passengers due to travel within 46 days or more may cancel their trip for any reason. Those who wish to rebook on a future date can do so at prevailing rates with a $50 onboard credit.
Khosa invites travelers to keep their bookings with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line as they “remain deeply dedicated to our valued travel advisor partners and are committed to doing everything we can to help them through this difficult moment. We will overcome this together, just as we have many other things in the past.
