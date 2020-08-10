Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Unveils Incentives for New 2021 Group Bookings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lauren Bowman August 10, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is reaching out to travel advisors, incentivizing those who book new 2021 sailings by October 1, 2020. The award-winning line is offering ideal getaways with no deposit necessary. Plus, travel advisors will receive up to 20 percent commission.
“We pride ourselves on continually offering travel advisors new incentives for partnering with us, especially during difficult times when we need each other most,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales, and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in a statement. “Booking groups can be a complex process, and we wanted not only to provide perks for advisors but also their clients, making traveling with us easier and more affordable than ever.”
Travel advisors can feel good booking their clients with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line too, as the cruise line has received a “green” status from the Centers for Disease Control.
This status was awarded after the cruise line implemented numerous health and safety measures to ensure the well-being of its crew and guests. Capacity has been capped at 40 percent occupancy allowing for guests to socially distance.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the only line that departs from the Port of Palm Beach. Its ships offer a variety of nightly entertainment, full-service spas, kids’ programs and an array of excursions in each destination visited. Guests can choose destinations like Nassau or Grand Bahama, and the two-day itineraries allow for a great introduction to the world of cruising for first-timers.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS