Bahamas Paradise Cruises Set to Resume July 25
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton May 26, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to resume cruising with the Grand Celebration July 25 and the Grand Classica Oct. 2 as it rolls out an extensive list of new preventative measures to help ensure the wellness of all those onboard. Among those measures are closing two passenger decks, reducing capacity by 40 percent and extensive sanitation practices.
In addition, the company’s “Cruise & Stay Program,” which lets guests stay in resorts in the Bahamas for up to four nights, will also be available for bookings beginning Oct. 2.
“As things begin to return to normal after months of quarantine, we can all use a quick getaway. When we return, our onboard experience may look a little different to our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “The wellness of our passengers and crew members remains our top priority and, as such, passengers can expect enhanced sanitization procedures from embarkation to disembarkation so that they can enjoy a relaxing, safe, stress-free getaway.”
The company operates two-night cruises from the Port of Palm Beach. The new safety protocols include:
—Closing two passenger stateroom decks to reduce crowds onboard the ship.
—Limit the number of in-use staterooms to reduce onboard capacity by 40 percent.
—All guests will be required to practice social distancing from valet parking to terminal check-in.
—All terminal staff members will be monitored and required to wear masks and remain behind safety plexiglass for minimal contact.
—Passenger luggage will be disinfected prior to onboard delivery.
—Mandatory touch-free temperature checks and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests.
—Extensive sanitization and disinfection processes at entry of port terminal, ships, and passenger walkway areas.
—Online check-in for guests, who will receive designated arrival times at the cruise terminal to streamline embarkation and minimize crowds in the port.
—Sanitization of all cabins with hospital-grade disinfectants.
—Fogging of vacant cabins and twice-daily wipedown of hallways.
—Disinfection of guest bathrooms with heavy-duty alkaline cleaner.
—Timely housekeeping cabin turnover with sheets and linens cleaned and disinfected at sterilizing temperatures.
—All onboard public areas will undergo a two-tier sanitization process, which includes cleansing and fogging using hospital-grade disinfectant. Frequency includes elevators every two hours, public areas and facilities up to 10 times per day, frequently touched areas such as handrails, table-tops, and door handles every hour.
—All floors will be disinfected with a heavy-duty neutral PH floor cleaning solution.
—All onboard areas will include fully stocked, self-service hand sanitizer stations.
—All restaurants and bar areas will be cleaned and sanitized three times a day.
—Self-service buffet stations have been suspended; all food and beverage will be served by crew members wearing face masks, hats, aprons, and gloves.
—Tables and seating areas will keep guests six feet apart to facilitate social distancing.
—Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced, and products from certain regions will be prohibited.
—Theaters will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each show.
—Kids’ Club facilities will be cleaned twice per day.
—Spa and gym areas will be sanitized before and after each use, including common areas within these facilities twice daily.
—Tour buses for excursions will be reduced to 50 percent capacity and sanitized frequently; tour operators will be trained using guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).
—Casino players per table will be restricted to ensure social distancing and slot machines will be positioned to separate players.
Also, crew members will undergo twice-daily temperature checks, wear face masks and use antibacterial hand soap for at least 20 seconds to sanitize hands.
All food-service crew serving guests in the buffet will be required to wear disposable hats, aprons, masks, and gloves.
Housekeeping and food-and-beverage crew will be required to wear both disposable gloves and masks. The disposal of all gloves and masks will align with the CDC’s guidelines.
All crew members will be required to practice social distancing, and each crew member will be allocated their own cabin.
Isolated wards will be available in the medical center for ill guests or those who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. Used face masks and protective equipment will be disposed of at designated central collection points, while medical equipment and waste bins will be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and washed twice daily with hospital-grade disinfectants.
The ships also will implement a fresh-air ventilation system to ensure healthy air quality in all cabins and common areas. All air filters and cooling coils will be thoroughly checked, cleaned and replaced as needed.
For additional details on the improved health and safety measures, click here.
