Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Plans to Resume Sailings on June 13
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton April 24, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said on April 24 that it will resume sailing on the Grand Celebration on June 13 and on Grand Classica on July 10.
“We appreciate the support of our valued guests, partners, regulatory agencies, staff, and crew during this challenging time,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We are utilizing this time to ensure that we are ready for our guests once we resume cruising.”
The company previously canceled sailings through May 7 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bahamas Paradise offers two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island and Nassau from West Palm Beach. Passengers have the option to travel to and from on a ship and stay in a resort.
“Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and is in communication with all affected guests, as well as its travel advisor partners,” the company said in a press release.
All guests booked on a canceled sailing will receive a 125 percent future cruise credit through the line’s updated Sail with Ease Policy. Future cruise credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through Dec. 31, 2021.
Guests booked on a canceled cruise can also get a 100 percent refund.
