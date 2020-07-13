Bahamas Paradise Now Plans to Resume Cruising Aug. 28
Theresa Norton July 13, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which had hoped to resume cruising on July 25, now says it is looking at Aug. 28, 2020, as the target date.
“Upon announcing that we would resume cruising in late July, we were thrilled to see a great deal of demand, demonstrating that there is a strong appetite amongst travelers for our unique short-cruise ‘microcation’ product,” Bahamas Paradise CEO Oneil Khosa said in a statement. “At this time, we remain the only cruise line in the country to have received a ‘green status’ from the CDC on our No-Sail Response plan, meaning we have met all requirements in providing a safe environment for our crew members to work and disembark via non-commercial travel.”
Khosa said the company has been keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 landscape, including the recent surge in certain states.
“In recent days, amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in many states across the country, we’ve seen mounting pressures to modify reopening plans and consideration of the return of stay-at-home orders,” he said. “Additionally, new restrictions from the Bahamas have been announced, requiring travelers to present a negative swab test prior to entry. In an effort to provide the safest environment for our passengers and crew, we have no choice but to further postpone our sailing schedule.”
