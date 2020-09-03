Bahamas Paradise Offers Buy One, Get One Cruise Free
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton September 03, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is offering a buy-one, get-one-free offer on 2021 sailings.
Those who book a cruise to Grand Bahama Island departing between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, can sail again for free anytime between Aug. 16, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022.
The company plans to resume sailing Nov. 4, 2020, onboard Grand Celebration, and March 3, 2021, onboard Grand Classica.
Bahamas Paradise offers daily departures from West Palm Beach of short cruises to the Bahamas.
The company has implemented new COVID-19 health and safety protocols for guest accommodations, common areas, recreational facilities and dining onboard.
For more information on Bahamas, Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS