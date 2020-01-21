Broadway-Themed Cruises on Deck
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli January 21, 2020
Catching a Broadway show on a cruise ship is nothing new.
Living the Great White Way for seven days on a Broadway-themed sail is.
Broadway expert and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky has teamed up with cruise travel expert Judy Perl to create Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Vacations, a new line of Broadway-themed cruises.
Viking Removing ‘Cruise’ From Company NameCruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Extends Fleet Expansion Plan up to 2030Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Coast Guard Stretches Helicopter Limits to Rescue Sick Cruise...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Offering 50-Percent Discount on DepositsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The vacations include itineraries on luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas, Cunard and Celebrity. The partnership’s first 2020 offering will be in February to the Caribbean on Celebrity.
The new partnership brings together a Broadway insider with a VIP travel expert. Rudetsky, who began on Broadway as a musician for such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and The Producers¸ is known worldwide for his irreverent and in-depth takes on everything Broadway. His comedy writing has garnered him three Emmy nominations.
New York City-based Judy Perl Worldwide Travel was founded in 2001 by Judy Perl, a 35-year travel industry veteran who began her career with Seabourn and Cunard cruise lines and was the creator of the original Playbill cruise.
“We are excited to offer our clients the finest curated travel experiences in the world,” she said in a statement. “Our staff’s extensive land and cruise travel knowledge translates into the creation of trips that offer perfection and distinction to every detail. Joining together with Seth is the perfect Broadway blend of expertise, entertainment and fun.”
Itineraries in 2020 and early 2021 include the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Adriatic; Bermuda; a transatlantic crossing; and Mexico. A robust line-up in 2021 is in development.
For information and reservations, call 1-212-979-7400 or 1-866-805-1554, or email reservations@sethbroadwayvacations.com.
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS