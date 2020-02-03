Caribbean Island Turns Away Cruise Ship Over Coronavirus Concerns
The Eastern Caribbean island nation Saint Lucia denied a cruise ship, carrying around 3,000 people, entry into its port Saturday after there were confirmed upper respiratory cases onboard.
According to The Australian, the AIDAperla was scheduled to dock in Castries Harbor at about 8 a.m. local time Saturday when the Department of Health & Wellness was informed of several passengers showing signs of upper respiratory tract infections.
As a result, health officials denied the AIDA Cruises vessel entry but said there were no confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus from the victims. The viral outbreak in China has left more than 200 people dead and millions quarantined.
“This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution for human health and safety,” Saint Lucia’s Department of Health & Wellness said in a statement. “It is noteworthy that the health authorities at no time suspected that there were any cases of the novel coronavirus on board the vessel and therefore would like to categorically dismiss any false claims that maybe in circulated.”
Saint Lucia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George said the island has activated its coronavirus response plan by increasing surveillance at high health risk areas, such as cruise ports and airports.
United States President Donald Trump also announced new restrictions Sunday barring entry to foreign nationals who recently visited China and rerouting all incoming flights and American passengers onboard through one of eight approved airports.
In addition, travelers who visited China within the last 14 days will have to visit an approved health screening facility. Officials said three more airports designated for screening would be added Monday.
