Carnival Celebrates First Steel Cut for New Excel-Class Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton January 13, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the start of construction of its new Excel-class ship, Carnival Celebration, with the first steel-cutting at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.
A sister ship to the Mardi Gras, the 5,374-passenger Carnival Celebration is scheduled to begin sailing from PortMiami in November 2022, part of Carnival’s year-long 50th birthday festivities.
Like Mardi Gras, the 180,800-gross-ton Carnival Celebration will include the roller coaster BOLT and other new signature venues specific to this ship.
“The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line. Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
The 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras was delivered in December and is currently scheduled to operate its inaugural cruise April 24, 2021.
Carnival Celebration will offer year-round service from PortMiami’s new Terminal F being constructed specifically for Carnival Cruise Line, ensuring Miami’s position as the top embarkation port for the company.
Carnival’s 50th Birthday festivities begin in March 2022 – the company’s birthday month – and culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November.
