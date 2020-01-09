Carnival Corp. and Arison Foundations Pledge $1.25 Million to Australian Bushfire Recovery
Carnival Corp. & plc announced a pledge of over $1.25 million to Australian bushfire disaster recovery. The pledge was made Jan. 9 by the Carnival Foundation, five of its cruise line brands, and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation.
The Arison Foundation, led by Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison and his wife, Madeleine, pledged US$1 million in addition to $250,000 (AU$350,000) from the Carnival Foundation, P&O Cruises (Australia), Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. All five brands operate either year-round or seasonally in Australia.
The $1 million donation will help support urgent relief needs while the $250,000 donation has been committed to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
“Our cruise lines carried hundreds of thousands of Aussies and international guests on voyages this summer, and this gesture is a sign of our solidarity with the local community," said Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival Australia, which comprises several of the corporation’s brands operating in the country.
“As a cruise shipping organization with close ties to Australian communities developed over many years, we have been shocked by the devastation from this ongoing disaster. Our cruise lines are contributing to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery work because of the organization’s experience in dealing with the effects of natural disasters and its national reach."
The company's commitment follows the combined AU$50,000 donation from P&O Cruises (Australia) and its guests to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in late 2019 to support residents of New South Wales and Queensland impacted by the local bushfires at that time. For more information on the Australian Red Cross and ways to provide support, visit www.redcross.org.au/.
