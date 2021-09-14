Carnival Corp Releases ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore’ Report
September 14, 2021
Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise operator and parent company of nine global cruise line brands, today released its 11th annual sustainability report, developed in accordance with the widely recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard.
Entitled ‘Sustainable from Ship to Shore’, the report details Carnival Corp.’s sustainability initiatives through the end of fiscal year 2020 and relevant 2021 updates, and also includes an overview of the comprehensive COVID-19 responses of the company and its cruise line brands.
Following the achievement of Carnival’s 2020 sustainability goals, this year’s report establishes sustainability goals for 2030, as well as aspirations for 2050 in six specific areas of focus. Under each area, the company is revealing its key goals, targets and long-term aspirations that will be used to guide its future actions, and ultimately strengthen its environmental, social and governance performance.
Developed to reflect the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, Carnival Corp.'s long-term sustainability vision will focus on the following six key concentration points:
—Climate action
—Circular economy (waste reduction)
—Sustainable tourism
—Health and well-being
—Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)
—Biodiversity and conservation
Below is an abridgment of Carnival Corp.’s stated objectives under each of these areas. A full account of the company’s current initiatives, short- and long-term commitments and future aspirations can be found on its website or within the 2020 Sustainability Report document.
Climate Action
The company remains committed to establish a pathway to decarbonization and will continue initiatives to reduce emissions over time by transitioning its energy needs to alternative fuels. As part of its strategic plan for reducing its carbon footprint, Carnival leads the cruise industry's use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power cruise ships. Also, 40 percent of its fleet is already equipped with shore-power capabilities, so that ships can use shoreside electric power in ports where it is available.
Circular Economy
Carnival Corp. aims to adopt a ‘circular economy’ model, working with its supply chain partners to reduce waste by creating a ‘closed loop’ system for materials use and continuing to reduce single-use items. It’s also installing food waste biodigesters throughout its fleet to minimize the volume of food waste.
Sustainable Tourism
The company embraces its responsibility to respect the home ports and global communities it visits, and to help those places maintain their culture, history and natural resources.
Health and Well-Being
Carnival also acknowledges its responsibility to provide a safe environment and working conditions for all employees, and all those working on the company's behalf. In keeping with this commitment, the company is working to expand its well-being programs in order to better support its employees’ physical and mental health, encouraging social connectivity with family and friends, and promote a balanced lifestyle.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
As a global employer of team members from over 100 countries, Carnival and its brands are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and providing its team members with a positive work environment and equal opportunities for professional growth.
Biodiversity and Conservation
The company is focused on continuing environmental best practices across its operations, investing in programs that support biodiversity and conservation, and working with its supply chain partners, and with the communities that its vessels visit, to help restore and protect and their local ecosystems.
For more information, visit carnivalsustainability.com.
