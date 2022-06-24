Carnival Corp. Sees Best Quarter for Bookings Since Pandemic Began
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz June 24, 2022
Carnival Corporation & PLC, which comprises major cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Cunard and Seabourn, published its business report on the corporation’s second quarter, identifying the second quarter of 2022 as the best booking period since the pandemic began.
Booking volumes during the second quarter of 2022, which ended May 31, were nearly double that of the first quarter of the year; they’re also the best booking volumes the corporation has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Customer deposits also increased from quarter to quarter by $1.4 billion. The total number of deposits is now $5.4 billion.
The corporation is also once again making a profit, beginning in April and following through the end of the quarter. Revenue increased nearly 50 percent from the year’s first quarter, as did occupancy, which saw an increase of 15 percent for a total occupancy of 69 percent.
Despite increased revenue and occupancy rates, the cruise corporation did note that revenue per passenger cruise day (PCD), a key indicator of cruise performance, is still lower than 2019’s second-quarter comparison.
Other key updates included information on key leadership changes, the corporation's sustainability and more.
Effective August 1, President and CEO of Carnival Corporation, Arnold Donald, will become Vice Chair of the Boards of Directors. Josh Weinstein, currently Chief Operations Officer, will take his place and also take the roles of Chief Climate Officer and become a Director on the Boards of Directors.
The corporation is continuing its work to reduce its emissions by 40 percent by 2030, but it’s changed its baseline from the emissions it produced in 2008 to the total emissions it produced in 2019. This modernizes the sustainability goals and increases the emissions that need to be reduced.
It is also installing almost 600 food waste bio-digesters across the corporation’s fleets. The bio-digesters dramatically reduce food waste on board its ships. The corporation’s goal is to reduce food waste by 30 percent in 2022 and 50 percent by 2030.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS