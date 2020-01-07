Carnival Corporation Adding Four New Ships in 2020
Carnival Corporation & plc announced Tuesday it plans to launch four new cruise ships in 2020 across four of its brands.
The four new vessels will include the Iona for P&O Cruises UK, the Enchanted Princess for Princess Cruises, the Mardi Gras for Carnival Cruise Line and the Costa Firenze for Costa Cruises.
When Iona joins the P&O Cruises fleet in May, it will become the brand’s first LNG-powered ship. The vessel will sail from Southampton exclusively to the Norwegian Fjords during the inaugural season with departures throughout spring and summer 2020, followed by winter sailings to the Canaries, Spain and Portugal.
The Enchanted Princess will debut for Princess Cruises in June and sail the Mediterranean. After a naming ceremony in Southampton, the ship will depart on its 10-day maiden voyage July 1 to Rome, where it will begin a series of Mediterranean cruises for the summer and fall before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale in November for sailings to the Caribbean for the winter season.
The Costa Firenze is scheduled to debut in October and is the second ship for Costa built specifically for the China market, with themed restaurants, karaoke and parties, including the "Golden Party" with surprises and gifts awarded every 10 minutes.
Another vessel generating excitement in the cruise industry is Carnival’s Mardi Gras, which is scheduled for delivery in November. The innovative will feature groundbreaking experiences like the first roller coaster at sea. When it debuts, the ship will operate year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.
The new ships scheduled for delivery this year build on the momentum of the company’s four new vessels launched in 2019; Carnival’s Carnival Panorama, Costa's Costa Smeralda and Costa Venezia, and Princess’ Sky Princess.
“Each new ship is an opportunity to generate excitement and buzz among consumers around the world, whether loyal guests or new to cruising, that will continue to inspire more travelers to consider cruising as a vacation option,” Carnival Corporation chief communications officer Roger Frizzell said in a statement.
“We look forward to the delivery of four more spectacular ships, which will offer our guests the latest in onboard features and amenities – and help us continue our reputation for providing great cruise vacations that are significantly less than comparable land-based vacations,” Frizzell continued.
