Carnival Corporation Brands to Resume Bahamas Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke September 13, 2019
Carnival Corporation & plc has announced its cruise brands are returning to the Bahamas for regular guest sailings for the first time since Hurricane Dorian tracked over the islands earlier this month.
The company confirmed that Nassau and its private island destinations in the Bahamas, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, sustained a minimal impact from the storm.
Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line are scheduled to complete more than 250 sailings to the country through the end of 2019, Carnival Corporation announced Friday.
Carnival Cruise Line has returned to the region with scheduled visits to most Bahamian ports of call, including more than 40 planned calls to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, for the remainder of September. Through the end of the year, the brand will make an estimated 204 calls on eight different ships.
Princess Cruises has 19 sailings scheduled to the Bahamas through the end of this year. The brand will make its return to the country when Crown Princess arrives on October 9, followed by sailings on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess and the new Sky Princess. The latter will launch next month and begin calling on Princess Cays by December.
Finally, Holland America Line will return on October 21 when ms Zuiderdam calls on Half Moon Cay. The brand has 46 scheduled cruises to the Bahamas across seven of its ships through the end of 2019.
"One of the all-time favorite destinations for our guests for many years are our ports of call in the Bahamas and it is important to spread the word that much of the country had no or little impact and is open for business and eager to provide great vacation memories," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation, in a statement.
"Cruise tourism is a vital economic driver for the Bahamian people so we are excited to let travelers know the Bahamas welcomes them with open arms," he added. "For those in the Bahamas who have been impacted, our hearts continue to be with them, and we will continue to do our part in providing relief aid and supporting our long-time partners and friends as they work to recover and begin the rebuilding process."
Carnival Liberty and Carnival Pride both made stops in Freeport, Grand Bahama this week to deliver relief supplies, including water, generators, chain saws, prepared meals and medical supplies to assist residents in Dorian's wake.
Comments
