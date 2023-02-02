Carnival Cruise Line Announces Unique New Asia Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Mia Taylor February 02, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for unique sailings to Asia, including Long Beach, California to Tokyo, Japan and Sydney, Australia to Singapore.
The new sailings feature a pair of first-ever ports of call in the Philippines and Indonesia.
“Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds on our incredible portfolio of Carnival Journeys sailings,” the cruise line's president Christine Duffy said in a statement. “We have over 150 long cruises open for sale right now, with itineraries taking guests to beautiful places all over the world, and now Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor will expand on that with these truly unique sailings.”
The new itineraries will be served by the Carnival Panorama and the Carnival Splendor. The dates currently available include:
Carnival Panorama
—August 22, 2024: 18-day Transpacific Carnival Journeys sailing from Long Beach to Tokyo (Yokohama) including Ketchikan, AK; Cruise Endicott Arm Fjord; Sitka, AK; Icy Strait Point, AK; Kushiro, Japan, and Aomori, Japan.
—October 12, 2024: 25-day Transpacific Carnival Journeys sailing from Singapore to Long Beach and including visits to Ho Chi Minh (Phu My), Vietnam; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; Manila, Philippines; Guam; Honolulu, HI, and Maui (Kahului), HI.
Carnival Splendor
—July 21, 2024: 15-day Carnival Journeys sailing from Sydney to Singapore and including Brisbane, Australia; Airlie Beach, Australia; Cairns, Australia; Lombok Island, Indonesia; Benoa (Denpasar), Bali
—August 24, 2024: 16-day Carnival Journeys sailing from Singapore to Sydney and including Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Java; Benoa (Denpasar), Bali; Lombok Island, Indonesia; Darwin, Australia; Airlie Beach, Australia and Moreton Island, Australia
Carnival Panorama will be the first Carnival ship to visit Manila, Philippines while Carnival Splendor will mark the cruise line’s first visit to Tanjung Priok in Indonesia.
Both the 4,000-guest Carnival Panorama and 3,000-guest Carnival Splendor offer a variety of guest favorites, including Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, and Cloud 9 Salon & Spa.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Australia, Bali, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS