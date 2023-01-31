Carnival Cruise Line Breaks Record with $3.5 Million St Jude Fundraising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood January 31, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line announced that the company broke its annual fundraising record for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022.
Carnival raised more than $3.5 million for the organization over the last year, surpassing its highest-ever annual amount of $2.8 million in 2018 and bringing its total to $26.2 million raised since 2010.
The cruise line also achieved its highest fourth quarter amount ever, with more than $1 million raised in the last three months of the year. An estimated 30 percent of the total came from Carnival Celebration’s maiden voyage month.
“These results are proof that Carnival Cruise Line has the most giving guests and the most caring crew in the world who join together in our commitment to St. Jude’s lifesaving mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said.
Carnival operates fundraising initiatives to ensure continued contributions from passengers, including the Groove for St. Jude dance party, Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea and a cookie amenity package with proceeds going to the research hospital.
In 2022, the company sold more than 100,000 St. Jude Groove shirts and over 27,000 St. Jude bears.
“As the cruise line that serves more children and families than any other, we are proud to have a long-standing partnership with St. Jude as we work to reach our goal of raising $33 million for St. Jude by 2025,” Duffy continued.
The cruise line also took its fundraising work on the road with its Agentpalooza events in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk and Charlotte, which raised an additional $60,000 combined.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS