Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Operations Through Sept. 30
June 22, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line has extended its operational pause in North America through Sept. 30, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have watched with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities have begun to start back up, and once we do resume service, we will take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we bring our ships to in order to maintain public confidence in our business,” Carnival President Christine Duffy wrote in a June 22 letter to booked guests and travel agents. “Nevertheless, we apologize for disrupting your vacation plans and appreciate your patience as we work through these decisions.”
Carnival initially announced a voluntary 30-day pause in operations on March 13 and has now extended that pause three times.
It is currently completing the repatriation of nearly 29,000 crew members to more than 100 nations.
Carnival is offering guests impacted by the canceled cruises a full refund or a future cruise credit (FCC) and either a $300 or $600 onboard credit. Guests have until May 31, 2021, to make a selection. T
he process is fully automated so they can submit their preference online by clicking here.
