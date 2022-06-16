Carnival Cruise Line Returns To New York City Homeport
June 16, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Magic arrived at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 16, marking the company’s return to guest operations after more than two years.
It also marks the restart of operations from all 14 of Carnival’s U.S. homeports. To commemorate the day, Carnival Magic team members welcomed guests on board with a “Back to Fun” event that included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and fanfare.
“New York has been a wonderful partner for more than two decades, and we are delighted to provide versatile vacation options from this popular market again,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
Carnival Magic has the new red, white and blue hull design running the length of the 1,004-foot-long ship.
The ship introduced many of Carnival’s signature elements now found across the fleet, including the Caribbean-themed RedFrog Pub, the Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant and SkyCourse, a suspended ropes course with views to the sea 150 feet below.
Following an initial four-day Bermuda cruise, Carnival Magic will depart from New York on 15 sailings with various itineraries this summer and fall, including six eight-day “Exotic Eastern Caribbean” sailings, six-four- to -seven-day Bermuda sailings, a nine-day Eastern Caribbean cruise and two seven-day Canada cruises.
Carnival first began sailing from New York in 1998 and has offered sailings from New York regularly with a variety of its ships.
