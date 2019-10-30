Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Carnival Panorama
Carnival Cruise Line has officially welcomed the 27th ship to its fleet and its third Vista class vessel.
Carnival Panorama was delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy this week, joining sister ships Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon. The ship will now sail to its homeport in Long Beach, California for its naming ceremony before launching year-round service to Mexico in December.
Carnival Panorama marks the cruise line's first new ship homeported on the West Coast in more than two decades.
Onboard, highlights will include the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea and a first-in-fleet culinary studio featuring hands-on cooking classes, tastings and other food-related activities hosted by Carnival Panorama's chefs.
Notable dining venues include Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse. The latter will offer barbecue favorites from Food Network star Guy Fieri in addition to craft beers brewed on board.
Guests can also look forward to spa staterooms featuring exclusive privileges at the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa as well as extra-spacious staterooms in Family Harbor and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms that include access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.
"Carnival Panorama is the 15th ship built by Fincantieri for Carnival Cruise Line and once again, the skill and hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople are on display here aboard the beautiful Carnival Panorama," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement accompanying Wednesday's news. "Our guests absolutely love Carnival Vista and Horizon and we are certain they are going to love their sister Carnival Panorama."
The ship's inaugural three-day voyage to Ensenada, Mexico is scheduled for December 11.
Beginning December 14, Carnival Panorama will launch year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Long Beach visiting destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlan.
