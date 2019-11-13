Carnival Cruise Line Teams With PepsiCo on Beverage Overhaul
Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday it had reached a deal with PepsiCo, Inc. to become the preferred beverage partner for the cruise line’s North American fleet.
Starting in January 2020, passengers sailing with Carnival will be able to enjoy a variety of beverages from the PepsiCo portfolio, such as iced tea, sparkling water, coffee drinks, sports drinks, juices and soft drinks.
Some of the brands being added to the Carnival fleet when the transition is complete include bubly, Pure Leaf, Naked Juice, Gatorade, MTN Dew, Starbucks, Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist and more.
“At Carnival Cruise Line, we invite our guests to Choose Fun, and now with PepsiCo’s extensive portfolio of brands, we’re able to give them more ways to choose a beverage that suits their taste, mood and preference,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said in a statement. “PepsiCo’s line-up of beverages will give our guests access to leading brands in growing non-soda categories like iced tea, juice and sparkling water, as well as popular soft drink brands that consumers love.”
“We’re also excited to work with PepsiCo on our shared commitment to sustainability, including a reduced reliance on plastics, and alternative ways to deliver and serve water and other beverages,” Duffy continued.
Carnival annually sails more than 5.2 million guests, and the cruise line’s fleet of 26 ships will grow to 28 with the delivery of Carnival Panorama in December 2019 and Mardi Gras in August 2020.
“Our brands both celebrate having fun and offering something special for everyone, making PepsiCo and Carnival Cruise Line a great match,” PepsiCo president Anne Fink said. “We’re excited to share the voyage as we create enjoyable, seamless experiences for Carnival Cruise Line passengers while they enjoy their fun vacations at sea and ashore.”
Earlier this week, Carnival celebrated its 25th-anniversary sailing from the Port of Tampa with a reception and luncheon aboard Carnival Legend highlighted by the presentation of a commemorative plaque from Duffy to Port Tampa Bay CEO Paul Anderson.
