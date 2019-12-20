Carnival Cruise Line Upgrades Dress Code to Ban Offensive Messages
Travelers sailing with Carnival Cruise Line will be happy to learn about a new dress code banning “offensive, racist and obscene messages” on shirts and other clothing.
According to Cruise Critic, Carnival brand ambassador John Heald posted a message on Facebook saying the cruise line has updated its policies to ban clothing or apparel “considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions.”
In addition, Heald said passengers would be asked to remove clothing or accessories that promote “negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”
When Heald opened the discussion by starting a poll, an astounding 97 percent of the over 23,000 voters agreed with the changes. The vast majority of travelers want to avoid negativity when on vacation.
In response to questions about the policy changes, which can now be found on Carnival’s Frequently Asked Questions Page, cruise line spokesman Vance Gulliksen released a statement to Cruise Critic.
“We want to make sure that all of our guests feel comfortable when cruising with us, and that includes being around guests wearing clothing with inappropriate images or language,” Gulliksen said. “We will evaluate situations on a case by case basis and take appropriate steps as necessary.”
The changes to Carnival’s dress code comes as the cruise line just announced the delivery of the new Mardi Gras ship would be delayed, forcing the cancellation of the first eight sailings scheduled to start August 31, 2020.
The first revenue sailing has been moved to November 14, 2020.
