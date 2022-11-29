Carnival Cruise Line's Cyber Monday Outpaces 2019 For Record Day
Carnival Cruise Line posted a record Cyber Monday booking day on November 28 that was 50 percent above the volume sold during the post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza in 2019.
In November, Carnival launched service by Carnival Luminosa in Australia and Carnival Celebration from Miami and plans to welcome three additional ships over the next 18 months.
Earlier this year, Carnival said the one-week period of March 28-April 3 was its busiest booking week in company history, showing a double-digit increase over the previous seven-day booking record. Carnival now has more capacity sailing (as measured by available lower berth days called ALBDs) than in 2019.
“The Cyber Monday sale activity showed consumer demand across the fleet, and we were particularly pleased with the booking activity for Carnival Venezia’s new year-round service from New York, and our new extended six-month program for Carnival Magic out of Norfolk,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our very successful naming ceremony for Carnival Celebration on Nov. 20 and all the media coverage it generated clearly kept Carnival top of mind as vacationers got started on their holiday shopping yesterday.”
