Last updated: 03:03 PM ET, Tue November 29 2022

Carnival Cruise Line's Cyber Monday Outpaces 2019 For Record Day

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton November 29, 2022

Carnival Celebration
Carnival Celebration. (Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line posted a record Cyber Monday booking day on November 28 that was 50 percent above the volume sold during the post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza in 2019.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Virgin

Virgin Voyages Donates 2,023 Cruise Vacations To Healthcare...

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Partners With Paysafe for Secure Online Payments

MSC Cruises

Scenic Group Names Ken Muskat Managing Director for US Market

Disney Cruise Line, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years with 'Silver...

ADVERTISING

In November, Carnival launched service by Carnival Luminosa in Australia and Carnival Celebration from Miami and plans to welcome three additional ships over the next 18 months.

Earlier this year, Carnival said the one-week period of March 28-April 3 was its busiest booking week in company history, showing a double-digit increase over the previous seven-day booking record. Carnival now has more capacity sailing (as measured by available lower berth days called ALBDs) than in 2019.

“The Cyber Monday sale activity showed consumer demand across the fleet, and we were particularly pleased with the booking activity for Carnival Venezia’s new year-round service from New York, and our new extended six-month program for Carnival Magic out of Norfolk,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our very successful naming ceremony for Carnival Celebration on Nov. 20 and all the media coverage it generated clearly kept Carnival top of mind as vacationers got started on their holiday shopping yesterday.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Virgin's second ship

Virgin Voyages Donates 2,023 Cruise Vacations To Healthcare...

Virgin Voyages

American Cruise Lines' 2023 Offerings Include New Ships, Itineraries and More

Cunard Announces 2024 Summer & Fall Itineraries

Virgin Voyages Partners With Paysafe for Secure Online Payments

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years with 'Silver Anniversary at Sea'

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS