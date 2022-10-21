Carnival Cruise Line Wants You to Get Ready for 'Carnival Fun Italian Style'
Carnival Cruise Line announced that travelers can now register to be the first to learn about “Carnival Fun Italian Style” on Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze.
As part of the cruise line’s celebration of Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month, the passengers who are the “first-to-know” will have access to on-sale dates, special promotions, itineraries and other announcements.
Costa Venezia is scheduled to join the Carnival fleet in the spring of 2023 and start guest operations as Carnival Venezia from New York City. As for Costa Firenze, the vessel will join the fleet in 2024 and start guest operations as Carnival Firenze from Long Beach, California.
The deal between brands was originally announced in June.
“Just like their Carnival sisters, fun will be at the heart of Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, but they will also carry a unique experience – incorporating the spectacular Italian atmosphere and rich culture they embody,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said.
During its third quarter 2022 business update, the cruise line revealed it was considering other deployment options and looking to optimize its Costa Cruises fleet “beyond the previously announced transfers of Costa Luminosa to Carnival, as well as Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze to the COSTA by CARNIVAL concept.”
Carnival started sailing from New York in 1998 and has offered sailings there regularly with a variety of its ships. In Long Beach, Carnival embarks more guests than any other operator and has maintained a West Coast presence for more than 40 years.
