Carnival Cruise Ship Fails Health Inspection

Carnival Fantasy failed its most recent health inspection last month, according to a report obtained by Cruise Radio.
The cruise ship, which sails out of the Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile, scored 77 out of a possible 100 points during the July 18 health inspection as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vessel Sanitation Program. A score of 85 or lower is considered failing.
According to the report, violations included "visible film on top of the water" at the ship's main pool area, water leaking onto covered containers of food and soiled bowls, cups and cutlery, among other infractions.
The failed inspection means that Carnival must submit a corrective action statement before another unscheduled inspection can be conducted.
The cruise line said that it has "already taken corrective action" and expects to "exceed United States Public Health (USPH) standards."
"The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety," a Carnival spokesperson told Cruise Radio. "We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked USPH for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards."
Carnival Fantasy last made headlines in April when it rescued 23 people who were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.
Carnival Fantasy is currently in the midst of a five-day roundtrip cruise to the western Caribbean and is scheduled to return to Mobile on Saturday.
