Carnival Ecstasy Helps an Injured Mariner at Sea
Theresa Norton November 18, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Ecstasy came to the rescue of a distressed mariner at sea Tuesday. The cruise ship was anchored in the Bahamas when it responded to a Mayday call from a private yacht Balista seeking help for a crew member with severe injuries.
Carnival Ecstasy was approximately four nautical miles away, and while there was another ship closer, the vessel did not appear to be responding to the Mayday.
So Carnival Ecstasy Capt. Domenico Calise immediately proceeded to lift anchor and proceed to the Balista to rescue the 29-year-old male crew member.
Working in tandem with Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center, Carnival Ecstasy contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), as per normal protocols. Because of rough seas and 30-knot winds, Capt. Calise and his team had to abort the initial transfer of the crew member and instead a rescue boat was lowered down to bring him on board.
The crew member was evaluated and treated by Carnival Ecstasy’s medical team, who recommended further treatment at a shoreside medical facility. Carnival Ecstasy then headed north where it was met by a USCG helicopter and a successful medical evacuation was completed.
Like other Carnival Cruise Line ships, Carnival Ecstasy is currently in a pause in its operations with ships at minimum non-operational manning status with limited crew members and no guests on board. Through the years, other Carnival ships have aided sailors in distress.
