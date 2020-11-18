Carnival Cruise Line Again Extends Suspension of US Operations
Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday it has extended the suspension of operations in the United States through January 31, 2021.
Officials from Carnival said the cruise line is focused on building and implementing its plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order issued on October 30 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As a result, the company announced all embarkations from U.S. homeports between January 1-31 have been canceled. In addition, sailings from Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego through February 28 have been suspended.
Embarkations on Carnival Legend out of Tampa through March 26 have also been canceled.
“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”
Carnival’s approach to a phased return to sailing will focus initially on Miami and Port Canaveral, followed by Galveston. The cruise line announced the Carnival Horizon would arrive in Miami this week and the Carnival Breeze will be the next ship scheduled to return.
In total, 16 Carnival ships are currently following the CDC process for an eventual resumption of guest service in the U.S. in 2021.
