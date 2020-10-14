Carnival Introduces 'Manage Booking' User Interface to GoCCL
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton October 14, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a new “manage booking” user interface on the GoCCL Navigator for travel advisors.
The company said the interface now has simplified steps, a modern look and mobile-friendly capabilities, making it easier for agents to manage their clients’ bookings.
Based on travel advisor feedback, the enhancements include updates on managing rate codes, stateroom categories, booking cancelations and dining times.
“With nearly eight million visits a year, GoCCL Navigator is the go-to resource for travel advisors and the new ‘manage booking’ user interface allows us to continue to support agents with easy, convenient and time-saving alternatives,” said Adolfo M. Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.
“Managing bookings just got easier for travel advisors, and with just a few clicks, they are able to manage a client booking on their desktop or from the convenience of their mobile phone.”
A new tutorial, including a step-by-step video, is available on GoCCL for travel advisors to learn more.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS